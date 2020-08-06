VICTONY WiFi Range Extender Up to 300Mbps, WiFi Signal Booster, 2.4 & 5GHz Dual Band WiFi Repeater with Access Ethernet Port



The VICTONY WA305 wifi extender is mainly to extend the exsiting wifi signal to far reaching place where it is weak signal.

Two external antennas to extend the more stable stronger signal to deadspot.

300Mbps transmission rate to support multiple wireledd enabled devices at the same time.

Easy installation : 2 minutes by wps button, or website confuguration

802.11 b/g/n to provide wide, no dropping wireless network for multi users. Specifications:

Wireless Standard: IEEE 802.11 b/g/n

Wi-Fi Band: 2.402-2.4835GHz

Max Throughtput: 300Mbps

Transmission:2.4 GHZ band

Item Color:black

System Requirement:

100 ~ 240-volt socket.

WLAN access point/client according to IEEE 802.11n, g, b.

The WLAN client must support he WPA encryption standard at least.

WLAN access point and the WLAN client with automatic IP address assignment.(DHCP)

Forwarding of IPv4-based protocols/Address Resolution Protocol.

The network name (SSID) of the WLAN access point must be set to “visible”.

The wirless network should be password protected

Package included:

1 x VICTONY WA305 WiFi Extender

1 x Quick Installation Guide

1 x Ethernet Cable

High compatibility,it can work with 802.11 b/g/n wireless device/network cards/router so well.

Exquisite workmanship and high technology.It can satisfy your various Internet surfing needs with 300Mbps speed.

Convenient to use and easy to install; WPS one key installation, set up by website interface wirelessly or wired via a device, like phone, pad, pc,ect.

Smart LED light to help you find an ideal location to place the extender, two ethernet port(10/100M) to connect wired devices, like pc, smart TV, ect.