VICTONY WiFi Range Extender 1200Mbps Dual Band WiFi Repeater with 4 Antennas WiFi Extender Wall Mount Router/AP/Repeater

Advantage

4 Spiral Antennas to Guarantee Strong and Stable Signals.

Universal compatibility and easy to set up: works with any Wi-Fi router; 95% customers can easily finish the setting in 5 minutes according to the instruction.

Crossband technology allows your Wi-Fi signal to receive information on one band and transmit on another, creating a stronger,more consistent signal throughout your home.

Wireless 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n – Increase your wireless coverage and throughput – Plug and Play, easy for installation

– Can help you to save lots of wiring costs

System Requirement:

100 ~ 240-volt socket.

The WLAN client must support he WPA encryption standard at least.

WLAN access point and the WLAN client with automatic IP address assignment. (DHCP)

Forwarding of IPv4-based protocols/Address Resolution Protocol.

The network name (SSID) of the WLAN access point must be set to “visible”.

The wirless network should be password protected

Please note that the Wi-Fi extender only extends the Wi-Fi coverage, could not BOOST the speed of your original router or hold the same speed of the original router.

Packing list

1x Dual Band Wireless WA1200 Range Extender.

1x Quick Installation Guide.

1x RJ-45 Ethernet Cable.

One LAN port(10/100), one WAN/LAN port(10/100) to connect wired devices, or set up extender in other modes, like AP, router.