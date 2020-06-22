Victims named as friends Joe Ritchie-Bennett, David Wails and James Furlong

Mr Furlong was a much-loved history teacher at the Holt School in Wokingham, which described him as “wonderfully talented and inspirational”.

More than 100 students joined a two-minute silence at the school yesterday as a flag was lowered to half-mast.

All three victims were regulars at the Blagrave Arms, a residential area pub whose staff said they were “devastated” by their deaths.

A sign taped on the door yesterday said: “Dave, James and Joe. We will never forget you.”

A minute’s silence was also held outside the pub on Monday.

Mr Ritchie-Bennett, was still mourning the loss of his husband, Ian, to cancer of the colon six years back.

Yet despite the tragedy, he could always be relied upon to cheer people up and was described as “the life and soul of the party” who always had a smile on his face.

His brother Robert Ritchie, a captain in the Philadelphia police force, told the local newspaper: “We used to play together every day. We rode bikes together every day. Our family is heartbroken and beside ourselves. He did not deserve to go out like this.”

Bradley Cooper, a buddy from Reading, said the trio were “three of the kindest, genuine and loveliest people” he previously ever had the pleasure of knowing.

“Rest In Peace, and I hope you are all having a drink together,” that he wrote on Facebook.

“I’m raising a glass to you three and thinking of all the happy memories.”

Martin Cooper, CEO of Reading Pride, said the victims were all supporters of the organisation and could be “sorely missed.”

He added in a statement: “James, Joe, and David were true gentlemen. Each making use of their own unique personality.

“They were regulars of the Blagrave, a residential area pub, whose regulars will be in mourning.

“They were a support network for individuals, and I know they’ll certainly be sorely missed by many.

“Love Unites, and we must rally together as a community. We must be there for each other.”