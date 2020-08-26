Victim of Racist Vandalism at ISU Urges Iowans to Join His Fight

AMES, Iowa– With a bachelor’s degree in geo sciences and engineering from Minnesota State University and his master’s in college from Iowa State University,Neo Thurston Jr believed he had actually shown to be more than simply his skin color. “We should not be judged by the color of our skin but certainly by the content of our character,” stated Thurston.

On Saturday, the Miami, Florida native and dormitory director at Iowa State University, strolled into his property storeroom and observed hate speech consisting of the n-word, spray painted on his flooring, hot water heater and shelving system. Thurston stated, “Messages that were directed and targeted toward the black community. Hateful messages towards the black community.”

The ISU Police released an examination and by Tuesday charged 18 years of age Nathan Page, who confessed to the criminal activity, with criminal trespass with vandalism and 3rd and fourth degree criminal mischief. “I certainly was not rejoicing. I was unhappy because for me having a student arrested on any day is not my goal,” Thurston stated.

Investigators state they utilized proof from electronic gain access to essential cards to recognize page as a suspect inRoberts Hall A t-shirt Page was enduring the monitoring video was discovered in the Iowa State staffer’s storeroom. …