Victim in Buffalo “alert and oriented,” remains in serious but stable condition, lawyer says

Longtime social justice activist and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stated that in order to see change in America, all members of society should take part.

“People are starting to understand what the situation is and what it has been for 400 years, for black Americans especially,” he advised CNN at this time, including that “without the support of all Americans, nothing’s going to happen.”

Abdul-Jabbar, a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and a six-time NBA champion, additionally mirrored upon the killing of George Floyd and the following state of unrest in America.

“The police probably feel like they are under fire. Maybe they are responding emotionally to what other people have had to deal with for a long time,” stated Abdul-Jabbar, referencing a slew of latest ugly incidents — from Atlanta to Buffalo — involving legislation enforcement. “The fact that some police don’t respect everybody’s rights is what the problem is.”

Some background: More than 30 years faraway from his last NBA season, Abdul-Jabbar remains the league’s all-time chief in factors scored.

Since his retirement, he is remained energetic socially and in 2016, he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama. Abdul-Jabbar says folks of colour have lengthy needed to take care of racial bias and injustice by the hands of police, typically occasions with lethal penalties.

“Anytime a cop has a bad day, they might take it out on us. And that is hard to deal with. And you have to live your life trying not to cross any lines with people who can be very, very touchy,” he advised CNN’s Wolf Blitzer throughout his go to to “The Situation Room.”

“All of a sudden your race is an issue. It’s a bewildering thing to deal with, it’s hard to negotiate,” Abdul-Jabbar stated.

On Friday, President Trump condemned the kneeling of sports activities figures throughout the enjoying of the nationwide anthem. Abdul-Jabbar suspects Trump missed the which means of the message.

“The president has his agenda and it has nothing to do with reality. He is referring to Colin Kaepernick taking a knee because he was dealing with the very issue that ended up taking George Floyd’s life,” he stated, including “that is what Colin Kaepernick was about, that is why he took a knee.”

