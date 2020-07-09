Victim assaulted with spicy ‘Boom Boom Sauce’ at Pa. Sheetz, police say

Shippensburg police in Cumberland County say somebody assaulted an individual with spicy Boom Boom Sauce at a Sheetz.Police said the person was in an organization seen on surveillance camera at the Sheetz on East King Street. The person is accused of throwing the sauce from the car and hitting the victim in the eyes.The spicy sauce temporarily blinded the victim and irritated their eyes.Police said the suspects were in a white, four-door Nissan with a West Virginia license plate and a missing hubcap.Shippensburg police statement”On Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 01:10 a.m., the Shippensburg Police Department received a report of an assault which had recently occurred at Sheetz, 359 East King St. The suspects in question intentionally threw Sheetz ‘Boom Boom Sauce’ from a white Nissan four-door sedan with a West Virginia license plate into the eyes of a passerby, causing temporary blindness and eye irritation. The white Nissan sedan has a hubcap missing on the front right side wheel. Anyone who has information regarding the identity of the suspects associated with the vehicle is asked to call the Shippensburg Police Department at 717-532-7361.”

