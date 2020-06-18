Vicki Wood, the fastest woman in racing, who took on the men — and beat them

With her six brothers all being car fanatics, it may have seemed that Wood was destined to end up in racing. Yet she might not have raced at all but for an opportunity comment she made to her husband, Clarence otherwise called Skeeter, while attending a meeting at the Motor City Speedway. There they witnessed a Powder Puff Race – for women only – and Wood was deeply unimpressed. “The women in that race were so bad,” Wood said. “They were all over the track, running into the wall and all that sort of stuff. I believed to Skeeter, ‘If I couldn’t drive any benefit than that, I wouldn’t be available.’

The in a few days, they came ultimately back to the races where Skeeter showed Wood right down to a pit area. “Skeeter said, ‘Ok, smartie, you think you’re so good, here’s a car. Now go out there.’” In her first time in a race car, Wood came last in qualifying but worked her way up to ninth place out of 24. She won the next race. And the next one too. As the victories kept piling up, she was invited to vie against men on the Detroit short-track circuit. “I was a better driver than half of the men they had,” Wood told Autoweek.

In 1959, she was invited to race at Daytona by Bill France, the founder of Nascar. When she arrived in the pit area, gatekeepers informed her that women were not allowed there. France intervened. “Vicki Wood is not a woman,” France said. “She’s a driver, and she’s allowed in the pits.”