Vicious Karen Who Went On Anti-Asian Rant In SoCal Park Arrested On Battery Charges!

Remember this woman?

You know, the Karen who went on that anti-Asian racist tirade in regards to a month ago at a public park in Torrance, California? She’d been mad at a Asian woman who was utilizing the stairs to work through, and her anger boiled over in to a full-on racist rant. Well… guess what?? She’s now been arrested and charged with battery… in a separate incident!

According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the notorious SoCal ‘Karen’ here’s 56-year-old Lena Hernandez of Long Beach. On Friday morning, the Torrance City Attorney’s Office officially charged her with misdemeanor battery over an incident she was allegedly involved in separate from her viral video fame in the park.

You’ll recall her infamous park video from last month (below):

My coworker/friend encountered an evil racist at the park all through her work-out in Torrance today 🤬 pic.twitter.com/z0fXtUNpmI — Sweet T (@mynamegangg) June 10, 2020

And now, there’s this.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge issued a warrant for her arrest hours ago, after which police were able to apprehend her in the city of San Pedro. From there, cops brought her to a station in Torrance, where she was processed and booked; she’s anticipated to be bailed out soon, ahead of her court date on the misdemeanor charge.

Here’s the crazy thing: the arrest here has nothing at all to do with her wildly infamous viral video for the reason that park last month, Hernandez just is actually the same woman! Yikes!!!

According to police reports, the battery here is due to an October 11, 2019 incident at a mall in Torrance — something which was then reported to police later that day. It’s not yet determined what happened there, as there’s no readily available video of the incident like there was with Hernandez’s situation in the park, but whatever the case, police sources are sure it’s the same woman.

That’s wild, and indicates this woman allegedly has a history of Karen-like behavior! What a crazy, unlikely story, and yet here we are! No telling what’ll come next for Hernandez aside from her court date; if more comes up meanwhile, we’ll keep you posted.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Reactions to the crazy double-Karen story of epic proportion?? Guess we ought to have figured that someone who would do this to some body in a public park would allegedly be equallya s poorly behaved elsewhere too, ya know?! Not surprising!!!

