Vicar, 68, ‘moves nurse lover into the marital home with his wife and mother during lockdown’

A married vicar from Shropshire is spending lockdown ‘dwelling with his girlfriend, wife and his mother,’ it’s claimed.

The Rev. Bob Wiltshire, 69, cut up from his wife and mother-of-three Sue, eighteen months in the past, after 40 years of marriage, to stay with married nurse and fellow mother-of-three Lucy Baker.

However, Rev. Wiltshire, who’s a grandfather-of-ten, is claimed to have persuaded his wife to let him and Ms Baker transfer into an annexe in the £450,000 indifferent three-bed home, he as soon as shared with wife Sue.

The Rev. Bob Wiltshire (pictured centre alongside with volunteers from the parish of Christ Church in Wellington and Holy Trinity Church in Hadley) cut up from his wife and mother-of-three Sue, eighteen months in the past

‘He thought he would be capable to get his wife and mum out of the home however they refused,’ a buddy informed The Sun.

‘When lockdown hit and he had nowhere to go, he moved his mum out of the annexe so he and Lucy may have it. ‘

The Rev. Wiltshire joined the church in 2018 and is serving an interim position.

The Diocese of Lichfield mentioned they might be discussing the allegations with Rev. Wiltshire (pictured Holy Trinity Church in Hadley the place the Rev. Wiltshire serves)

He is thought for driving a jag and serves at the Holy Trinity Church at Hadley, in Telford, Shropshire.

The Diocese of Lichfield mentioned they might be discussing the allegations with the vicar.

The Rev. Wiltshire mentioned he has no remark to make when requested about the allegations.

Mrs Wiltshire and Ms Baker didn’t reply.