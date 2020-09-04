Vic Firth Stereo Isolation Headphones V2 (SIH2)



Price: $79.99

(as of Sep 04,2020 16:55:21 UTC – Details)



We have gone back to the drawing board to make one of our most popular hearing protection products, the stereo isolation headphones, even better. The new stereo isolation headphones version 2 (SIH2) features a redesigned larger driver in the ear cups that deliver a more powerful low end, cleaner mids and clear highs for a superior sound. Overall noise levels are reduced by 25 decibels, so that music can be listened to and played along with at safe volume levels. And the improved padded headband creates a more comfortable fit, making them enjoyable to wear for extended periods of time. With the upgraded sound quality of these headphones, they are great for practicing, performing, or just listening to music in a loud environment.

50M/M dynamic speaker mylar con

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20Khz

1/4″ and 1/8″ plugs