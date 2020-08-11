Vic Beasley fails physical, placed on non-football injury list

Vic Beasley’s health is causing problems for the Tennessee Titans.

Vic Beasley hasn’t played one snap of football for Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans, and he’s already been fined $500,000 after reporting to camp late. Even though Beasley is in Nashville to gear up for the 2020 season, he might not see the field for some time, as he has been placed on the non-football injury list.

Adam Schefter is reporting that Beasley has been placed on the injury list after failing his physical with the Titans.

Titans’ LB Vic Beasley did not pass his physical and was placed on the team’s Non-Football Injury list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2020

Beasley was supposed to give the Titans a boost off of the edge.

Beasley led the NFL in sacks during his second season in the league, as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft was a key member of an Atlanta Falcons team that made it to the Super Bowl. He has managed just 18 sacks in the last three seasons, as struggles with run defense have left one of PFF’s favorite piñatas in search of a place to…