Viacom and CBS mogul Sumner Redstone dies aged 97

Sumner Redstone, among a generation of media titans who formed business of movies and tv in the contemporary period, has actually passed away aged97

Mr Redstone, a Boston native and veteran of the 2nd world war, changed a local drive-in movie theater chain into an international home entertainment empire covering the Paramount movie studio and 2 of the most popular United States media business: Viacom, house to MTV and Cartoon Network, and the broadcasterCBS

One of the market’s most vibrant and sustaining characters, he created the terms “multiplex cinema” and“content is king” He was president of Viacom from 1996 through 2005, after which he continued to act as executive chairman on the boards of Viacom andCBS

The billionaire had actually assured to never ever quit handling his empire. In 2014, age 91, he dismissed his child’s potential customers as the next chief of the household company, stating he would“not discuss succession . . . you know why? I’m not going to die”

But as Mr Redstone aged in the last few years, Shari had actually taken control of the corporation. She shepherded the reunion of Viacom and CBS in 2015.

Bob Bakish, president of ViacomCBS, stated Mr Redstone was a“brilliant visionary, operator and dealmaker”

“He was a force of nature and strong rival, who leaves …