VEVELINE Hoverboard for Kids 6.5″ Two-Wheel Self Balancing Hoverboard – UL 2272 Certified

Specifications:

Wheel size: 6.5" Vacuum Tire

Max speed: 6 mph

Max climbing angle: 15 degree

Range of Rider’s Weight: 20-90KG(44-200LBS)

Weigh Range for Best Experience: 20-70KG(44-154LBS)

SAFETY GUARANTEE: 6.5 Inch rubber tires deliver increased durability and ensure smooth rides. All hoverboards have passed strict electrical test and meet UL2272 standards to ensure safety

EASY FOR EVERYONE: The quick learning system and powerful self-balancing feature makes it easier and safer for amateurs and beginners

PERFORMANCE: Built-in wireless speaker can be easily connected to portable devices, just enjoy your favorite music or books without wearing headphones

SPECIAL DESIGN: Built with LED lights and flash wheels. LED headlights provide you safer ride at night. Our hoverboards offer you such wonderful riding experience

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: 3 months warranty. We provides professional services, our goal is your satisfaction. Any problem just don’t hesitate to contact us