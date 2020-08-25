Vettel has no plans to hire manager despite uncertain future

With Ferrari choosing not to extend Vettel’s agreement beyond completion of this year, the German is weighing up choices on whether to continue in F1 or do something else.

His choices in F1 are restricted however, however he has been most carefully related to a relocation to the Aston Martin group for next year, possibly as a replacement for Sergio Perez.

Despite the complex circumstance he deals with over what takes place next, allied to some tough times at Ferrari, the four-time world champ states he has no intent of working with anybody to assistance outline his next relocation.

Vettel has notoriously constantly chosen to manage his own affairs, and has depended on assistance from relied on people like Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko.

He got to understand Marko well when he belonged to Red Bull’s young motorist program and assisted provide a race win for Toro Rosso and titles for Red Bull Racing.

Vettel’s media affairs are handled by Britta Roeske and he utilizes attorneys to assistance settle documents and agreements.

Speaking in an interview with previous grand prix motorist Ralf Schumacher on Sky about if he felt that now was a great time to get a manager, Vettel stated: “Maybe it helps here and there. [But] I think this is the path I have always taken.

“Some individuals reoccur. There are a great deal of individuals who pat you on the back, and a couple of weeks later on …