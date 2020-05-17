Veterans gets truck repairs with help from CBS46 | News

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) — A veteran reached out to CBS46 after going for an oil change however left with a blown engine when A store worker put the improper oil in his Ford Ranger.

When we bought concerned the corporate stepped as much as do the best factor and made good on their promise to make the repairs for the veteran.

“See it works now,” said veteran William Harris as he started the engine of his pickup truck. “I can go, that’s all I needed,” added Harris who was all smiles.

But just a few quick months in the past issues have been rather a lot totally different.

“I went in for an oil change they blew my engine, they put a dud engine in there, now all I want from them is to replace the engine,” mentioned Harris in an interview carried out in February.

That’s when CBS46 bought concerned and issues rapidly modified.

“Have him bring it back and we’ll take care of it,” mentioned a consultant from the mechanic store once we visited the placement in February. The firm held up their finish of the discount however they didn’t cease there.

“I got a nice rental for the time it was being fixed,” mentioned Harris. “The owner called and said he hate that it happened like that and everything worked out for me,” Harris went on to say.

The auto restore store even made further repairs to Harris’ truck and he says he’s joyful he reached out to CBS46.

“I just said I need to call somebody who would help a veteran out. And low and behold you answer the call.” mentioned Harris.

The proprietor of the auto restore store instructed CBS46 they pleasure themselves on their customer support they usually have been joyful to have the ability to resolve this matter.