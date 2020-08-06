Veteran’s dog tags and service ribbons returned to family

A Goodwill in Little Rock received a box full of military services items belonging to a Veteran. After two weeks of detective work they found the man’s relatives.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mary Lou Dunn was reunited with a box filled with her oldest brother’s military service items on Wednesday (Aug. 5) after they were donated to a Goodwill in Little Rock.

“I don’t know how to express it, it’s like, it’s kind of like connecting with him again,” she said.

Elijah Pierce passed away in 2006 just shy of his 86th birthday. He joined the Army Air Force before World War II started and served his country for 24 years.

“It was wonderful but so unexpected, such a nice surprise because I thought everything was gone,” Dunn said.

Dunn and her daughter are Elijah’s only family left. Since Goodwill received the donation two weeks ago they have been searching to reunite those items with the veteran’s loved ones.