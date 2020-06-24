Veteran whose one-year-old twins died hot car after forgot to drop them off at daycare AVOIDS jail

A dad of twins from New York City whose one-year-olds died after he left them in a hot car while he worked an eight-hour shift won’t go to jail after pleading guilty to reckless endangerment.

Juan Rodriguez pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment but was told he would be jailed if that he was arrested within the next year.

Rodriguez said that he thought he previously already dropped the twins, a boy and a lady, off at their usual day care before that he went to his job at a Bronx hospital last July.

His one-year-old daughter, Luna, and son, Phoenix, died in July 2019 after he forgot to drop them at daycare and so they spent eight hours in a sweltering car

Investigators say Rodriguez parked him silver Honda Accord together with his infants, Phoenix and Luna still within their carseats.

The weather on that July day was in the 80s Fahrenheit with temperatures in the car up to 50 degrees higher.

It wasn’t until after finishing work he realized the twins were still I the back of the car, but had already died.

Last year Rodriguez pleaded not liable to two counts all of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and endangering the welfare of a kid,

‘For the rest of his life, he will be scarred in what happened here,’ defense attorney Joey Jackson said. ‘He will feel really badly in what has occurred here. So I do not think today is any vindication for him.’

‘The defendant, Juan Rodriguez, left his one-year-old twins in the backseat of his car all day while that he went to work,’ Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark explained.

‘The children were strapped within their car seats throughout the hot summer day, with no windows open. These babies suffered horribly, and we owed them a comprehensive investigation. This was a tragic, regrettable incident. I really hope that since the sweltering weather is upon us, caregivers will be extra vigilant about children in vehicles.’

Rodriguez, an Iraq War veteran, said that he forgot the children were in the car on his way to work, possibly because his regular routine changed when construction forced him to have a different route that morning.

The twins were two of the pair’s five children. Rodriguez, an Iraq War veteran, says he forgot the youngsters were in the car on his way to work, possibly because his regular routine changed when construction forced him to take a different route that morning

Twins Luna and Phoenix who died in a hot car on July 26. They were found lifeless with humanatomy temperatures of 108 degrees Fahrenheit

The twins were two of Rodriquez’s and his wife Marissa’s five young ones.

Known as Forgotten Child Syndrome, experts say that any parent could fall prey to an identical lapse in memory with horrifying consequences.

‘Even the best of parents or caregivers can unknowingly leave a sleeping baby in a car; and the result can be injury or even death,’ according to the group Kids and Cars, which studies the issue and pushes to raise awareness.

The horrific scene unfolded outside James J. Peters VA Medical Center, where Rodriguez finished his eight-hour shift at 4pm.

Temperatures were in the 80s that day, and the twins body temperatures reached 108 degrees, investigators said.

The infant twins were strapped in the back seat of Rodriguez’s Honda and that he initially experienced the car and began driving for some minutes before seeing the sickening sight in his back seat.

Both twins were dead and ‘foaming at the mouth’, having succumbed to acute heatstroke.

After making the tragic discovery, he screamed which attracted the attention of a bystander who quickly called 911.

‘I assumed I dropped them off at day care before I went to work,’ he reportedly told cops who arrived at the scene.

‘I blanked out! I My babies are dead! I killed my babies!’

Facebook photos show Rodriguez as a devoted family man who had been frequently pictured doting on the twins.

Speaking for the very first time since the tragedy in December, Marissa Rodriguez told Dr. Phil that no sentence could be harsher than the pain of losing their babies and that while she was ‘mad’ at her husband, she had forgiven him.

‘I can’t imagine not having my better half next to me to grieve through the duration of this process.

‘Bottom line is that I’m supportive and understanding but I’ve been so angry. I simply couldn’t know how it happened so that as I’m processing all of this, I realize this happens more frequently than I ever knew.

‘I also understand that it was an awful accident and there was no intention. however never hurt our children,’ she cried

She also recalled in excruciating detail the day of the deaths and what happened when Juan phoned her to tell her the babies had died.

‘Like every other morning generally speaking, we get up bout five or 6am and get the youngsters together, feed them, all three small ones, put them within their car seats. Our four-year- old managed to enter his car seat, Juan strapped him in, I strapped the babies in.

‘I got them ready to go. That was the final time I saw them,’ she said.

Dr. Rosina McAlpine told Fox News, that parents sometimes forget their young ones, leaving them inside hot vehicles, because they’re pretty quickly to get to work, make an an appointment, or have some other obligation.

They ‘forget they haven’t dropped the child off at day care or school and rush off to the meeting or work distracted, leaving the youngster behind.’

‘Later they remember in shock but often it’s too late,’ McAlpine says, noting some parents alternate dropping the youngster off at day care, and might ‘forget it was their turn.’

Some caregivers ‘knowingly’ leave children inside cars, since the kids ‘are sleeping plus don’t want to disturb them in the hope they’ll get back before they awake.’

Those who leave their young ones in the car also may not comprehend the danger they are in, or consider how fast cars can heat up.

The interior temperature of a car can quickly soar with 80 percent of the total temperature rise happening in the initial 30 minutes a child is inside a car.

Temperatures inside the car can often exceed those outside by up to 50 degrees.