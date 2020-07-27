Veteran receives salute on his 96th birthday

Dozens of individuals came out to commemorate the veterinarian’s special day.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa.– A huge event happened Friday night for a veteran on his 96 th birthday in Luzerne County.

Fire trucks, police vehicles and lots of motorbikes came out to salute Joseph Yonick in Salem Township.

Local veterans came out to present Joseph with a certificate for his service.

“I think it was great, great. All the people, all the commotion was fantastic,” stated Yonick.