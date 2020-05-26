Veteran places more than 600 flags at cemetery to honor heroes this Memorial Day

CHALMETTE, La.– This Memorial Day looks various at the National Cemeteries since they aren’t doing the standard flag positionings due to Covid-19 pandemic. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez located a veteran that located a cemetery that enabled him to location flags at their cemetery this Memorial Day weekend break.

UNITED STATE Navy & & UNITED STATE Coast Guard veteran Doug Thomas is making certain experts are always remembered. He’s doing so by positioning American flags at their headstones atSt Bernard Memorial Gardens inChalmette

While most burial grounds are not having flag positionings this year due to coronavirus,St Bernard Memorial Gardens in Chalmette provided Thomas consent.

“I couldn’t believe how many veterans were buried here at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens. There are a total of 929 veterans. 554 World War II vets, 2 killed in Vietnam, 2 POW’s in Germany from World War II, and one Pearl Harbor survivor. I placed flags at all the headstones here in the garden, so more than 600 of them, we only weren’t able to get the smaller flags for the mausoleum graves this year,” he claimed.

“St. Bernard Memorial Gardens is the only cemetery that allowed me to place the flags here this Memorial Day because they are open. I talked to management and they were all in,” he claimed.

Doug claimed that he is influenced to location these flags due to one veteran particularly– Captain Stephen Leslie with the UNITED STATE MarineCorps He was eliminated in Operation Praying Mantis in 1988 punitive versus Iran for the mining of the USS Samuel B.Roberts Capt. Leslie together withCapt Kenneth Hill were the only casualties as well as they collapsed averting aggressive fire.

His widowed partner, Lisa was expectant at the moment of his fatality with their child,Stephanie They currently reside in the Baton Rouge location.Capt Leslie is hidden at the Arlington NationalCemetery Stephanie (that was called after her daddy) when informed him something at an unique discussion that truly struck him, he remembers.

“She said that the way you can help is that every time she passes a house and sees a flag flying that it touches her heart and she knows that the flag is a representation of her what her father was,” Thomas claimed.

Here’s a video clip from when Doug Thomas chatted toCapt Stephen Leslie’s child.

He took place to state,” What truly drives me doing this is back in 1920 Calvin Coolidge when he was chosen for Vice-President in a declaration claimed, ‘The country which forgets its defenders itself will be forgotten.’ Memorial Day is so we can honor those that really did not get home.”

Doug Thomas is devoted to preserving as well as recognizing our experts as well as their background. He runs a web site called www.neworleanshonor.com, where he photographs as well as tapes the GPS areas of every marker of a veteran at the New Orleans- location burial grounds.

An unique flag elevating event was held atSt Bernard Memorial Gardens onSunday Here is some video clip from the unique occasion to honor those droppedheroes

.