Vesti.ru: ECHR opinion favors ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan – Panorama

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has responded to the complaints filed by former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan’s attorneys. The courtroom discovered that the laws has undergone adjustments, whereas the authorities search to strive Kocharyan beneath a stricter article, which has been launched a lot later, deeming the method as “unacceptable”, Russian media outlet Vesti.ru reported.

The media outlet reminds that Kocharyan was initially arrested in July 2018 on fees of “overthrowing the constitutional order” whereas dispersing the 2008 publish-election protests.

The ex-president was freed in May 2019 to be arrested once more in June because the Court of Appeals overturned the decrease courtroom ruling.

Kocharyan dismisses the fees as “fabricated and politically motivated”.

Currently the previous Armenian president is recovering from a surgical procedure at a Yerevan hospital.