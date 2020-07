Vestavia Hills 13-year-old Emory Carver reels in one of Alabama’s largest bass fish

Vestavia Hills teenager reels in one of Alabama’s largest bass fish in Eufaula Updated: 7:38 PM CDT Jul 6, 2020



PRODUCED? RICK CARLEY HAS MORE ON A FISH STORY FOR THE AGES. REPORTER: AT FIRST, I KNOW WHAT YOU’RE THINKING. THERE’S NOT A WAY A 13-YEAR-OLD KID REELED IN A LARGEMOUTH BASS THIS DATE. BUT I SAY, WAIT. SEEMS THIS EIGHTH-GRADER WAS RECENTLY FISHING IN A PRIVATE POND WHEN EARLY IN T MORNING, THAT HE CASTED IN TO THE WATER A PLASTIC WELL. >> I DIDN’T KNOW WHAT A 15 POUND BASS APPEAR TO BE. REPORTER: THAT HE THREW BECAUSE LITTLE WORM AND BEFORE THAT HE KNEW IT, BAM, HE KNEW HE’D SOMETHING. AND HE KNEW HE HAD SOMETHING HIGHER THAN A 10 POUNDER. COME ON, BABY. REPORTER: I WAS SCREAMING AT A 10 POUND BASS. IT’S DOUBLE DIGITS. WHEN I PUT IT ON THAT SCALE, I WAS JUST SHOCKED. REPORTER 15 POUNDS FOUR OUNCES. IT’S THE EIGHT LARGEST ONE EVER CAUGHT WITHIN OUR STATE, JUST A COUPLE OUNCES SHY OF HAWAII RECORD. WE’RE LOOKING. AND WE ARE VERY IMPRESSED HE RELEASED THIS MONSTER. WHY? I CAN RETURN BACK AND CATCH IT AGAIN WHEN IT IS 16. REPORTER: SMART KID. A GOOD KID WHO WAS SIMPLY ALREADY GETTING ATTENTION FROM AMERICA’S TOP ANGLERS. >> THEY CERTAINLY WERE LOOKING ME UP AND STUFF LIKE NOT A WAY. REPORTER: YES, HE’S ENJOYING THE PERFECT CATCH AFTER A PICTURE-PERFECT, UNIMAGINABLE MORNING AND ALABAMA. IAN: THAT IS CLEARLY A GREAT PICTURE RIGHT THERE. SHERI: I’M GLAD HE PUT THE FISH BACK. IA HE’S PLANNING TO CHECK ON IN A FEW YEARS WHEN IT GETS EV BIGGER. HE’S GOT HIS OWN YOUTUBE CHANNEL SETUP. SHERI: THE POLE HE CAUGHT THAT BASS ON, HE