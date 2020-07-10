“Very unlikely” world can eradicate or eliminate coronavirus in current situation, WHO says

Arizona only has 993 inpatient hospital beds remaining today as it fights off a surge of Covid-19 cases, state health data shows.

This is the lowest number of available inpatient beds the state has already established available, in accordance with records that go back to late March.

The previous record for the lowest amount of beds available was 1,057 reported yesterday.

Currently, 6,955 of the state’s inpatient hospital beds are in use – 88% of its capacity, state data shows. About 1 / 2 of those patients, 3,432, are being treated for Covid-19, the data shows.

The state also continues to create records for ventilator usage, with just more than half of the state’s ventilators in use this week. Today, 615 — or about two thirds of all the state’s ventilators — are being used to treat Covid-19 patients, state data shows. This is really a record high for their state.

Arizona has light emitting diode the nation for over per month with the greatest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.