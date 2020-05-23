‘Very few groups seek to normalise ties with Israel’ – Middle East Monitor

The extremely few Arab as well as Muslim federal governments which seek the normalisation of ties with Israel do not stand for the entire of the Islamic country, Hamas Spokesman Hazim Qasim revealed on Friday.

Speaking on Quds Day, Qasim contacted increasing the resistance axis to consist of all Muslim countries in order to run into the risks bordering the divine Islamic as well as Palestinian city of Jerusalem.

He worried that the Islamic country “must stand together” in order to oppose the Zionist business.

VIEWPOINT: ‘The End’, anti-normalisation, Islamofuturism as well as the erasure of Palestine

Qasim kept in mind that Quds Day is an useful depiction of the Palestinian reason as well as the “collective conscience” of the Islamic country.

“Quds Day proves that the Ummah is able to fight the Zionist entity, defeat it and push it out of Arab and Islamic soil,” he proclaimed.