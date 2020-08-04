Vertical Stand Cooling Fan for PS4/PS4 Slim/PS4 Pro, JUXIN PS4 Controller Charging Station Multifunctional Vertical Cooling Stand Charger Dock for PlayStation 4, Regular Cooler with 12PCS Game Storage



Why Choosing Our Vertical Stand for Your PS4 Console?

Multi functional console stand can meets you different needs. 3 cooling fans to avoid overheating problem after long hours of game playing. You can place the console vertically for space saving. If you have more than one gaming controllers and no enough charger, our ps4 stand with 2 charging stations is the perfect choice for you.

Powerful Cooling System

Built-in 3 high speed fans accelerate the air inside the PS4 console to cool it and increase console overall lifetime. It keeps your PS4 cooling while charging.

Faster Smart Charging

Two charging docks to charge up to 2 PS4 wireless controllers or Dualshock controllers even when you are playing game. The PS4 controller will not charge when the power is over 70% but below 100%. Stand will stop charging when PS4 console is under off/sleep mode.

Store Up to 12PCS Game Discs

It comes with game storage slots to hold up to 12 PS4 game disc. It’s very convenient and save you lots of room space.

Multi-Model Fitting

Fit for PS4 Slim / PS4 Pro / Regular PS4, allows your console to be used safely in a vertical position. Anti-slip EVA on its two sides to avoid scratching and slipping of the console.

Easy Installation

You can put your Regular PS4/ PS4 Pro on the stand directly. If you console is PS4 Slim, you need to install the holder adapter first.

Specification:

Supply power: USB 5V (Connect the included USB cable with the console)

Current: the max current for individual controller can reach 800mA when the PS4 controller is charging, the average current is 400mA when two controllers are charging (no fan is working)

Max fan speed: 5000±10%PRM, max air output: 12.6 CFM

Charging time: 2.5-3hours (two controllers charging simultaneously)

Product size: 7.5*6.3*1.95in

Material: ABS

Accessories: USB Cable

High-Efficiency LED Cooling System – 3 powerful independent cooling fans efficiently cool down your PS4 consoles and improve the operational life span. No need to worry about your ps4 overheating and burning your table from long hours of game play.

Convenient and Fast Charging – Supply power from the PS4 USB ports, no extra adapter needed. It can charge two PS4 controllers simultaneously. Over-Charge Protection: no need to worry about over-charging, over-current/, over-voltage, short-circuit. Note: Charger will stop working when console off/sleep mode.

Universal Fit for All PS4 Consoles – It perfectly fits for the PS4 , PS4 slim , PS4 pro console. You can put your regular PS4/ PS4 Pro on the stand directly, if you console is PS4 Slim, you need to install the holder adapter first. Multi-Model Fitting allows you to use your console safely in a vertical position.

Space Saving and Anti-slip Design – With our vertical console stand, your ps4 can stands vertically, saving you lots of room space. Additional USB Hub port for charging other wired device or smartphone. Anti-slip EVA material on its two sides to avoid scratching and slipping of the PS4, PS4 Slim or PS4 Pro console.