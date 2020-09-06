Verstappen will have to “fight” for podium place

Sainz certified 3rd at Monza, behind the Mercedes pairing of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, and he has the Racing Point of Sergio Perez, the Red Bull of Max Verstappen instantly behind, with his colleague Lando Norris and Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo next up.

The McLarens have typically made great starts this year, and Sainz recommended that he might blend it with the Mercedes motorists at the start, however would otherwise have to count on something going wrong for them if he is to enhance on his 3rd place.

He concurred that his focus would have to be on protecting 3rd, with Red Bull and Renault in specific revealing excellent race speed through the weekend– and worried that Verstappen will have to combat his method past.

“I think more than third would require Mercedes doing something wrong, and we don’t normally see them getting anything wrong, or get reliability wrong,” he stated when asked byMotorsport com. “But you understand, never ever state never ever.

“And with Max, our target is if he’s going to be quicker, ideally we can keep him behind at the start, and he will requirement to battle for it, and get us either on race speed, or around the pitstops.

“Obviously, we typically get excellent starts. And I constantly consider going on the attack. I will still go on the attack separately of who I have in front, since that’s …