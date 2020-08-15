Verstappen must be seen as favourite for race

Mercedes swept to a front row lock-out in certifying at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Saturday as Lewis Hamilton beat colleague Valtteri Bottas to lead.

But the group stays careful of the risk postured by Red Bull after Verstappen won last weekend’s race at Silverstone when both Mercedes vehicles dealt with tire management.

The long term speed revealed by Verstappen on Friday in Spain likewise indicated a close fight at the front in spite of the 0.7-second space in certifying.

Wolff discussed that although Mercedes was not experiencing the very same sort of tire blistering in Spain as it did last weekend, Verstappen’s revealing over the race simulations on Friday made him the male to beat.

“The only similarity between Silverstone and Barcelona this week is the ambient and the track temperatures,” Wolff stated.

“The track itself is very different, so we don’t expect the same blistering issue like in Silverstone, but nevertheless, [there will be] more degradation and more overheating.

” I think that Red Bull masters those conditions extremely well. Nevertheless, I believe the work that has actually been done throughout the week and from the other day to today was great.

“We have actually enhanced which is crucial. I hope we can provide him a run for his cash. Definitely Max requires to be seen as the favourite, based upon the other day’s long …