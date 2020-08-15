Verstappen explains why he didn’t try contra-tyre strategy

Verstappen took a surprise triumph last weekend at the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas after improving his tire strategy.

Verstappen certified on the difficult tire and had the ability to promote a long very first stint, while both Hamilton and Bottas had a hard time after beginning on mediums, with their difficult stints then being blighted by blistering.

Tyre management is anticipated to be essential when again in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix due to high track temperature levels, which neared 50ºC throughout certifying.

But Red Bull decided to certify Verstappen on the soft substance tire, matching the Mercedes chauffeurs’ strategy as he took 3rd put on the grid behind Hamilton and Bottas.

Asked byMotorsport com why he decided versus the contra strategy, Verstappen stated the soft had actually been holding up all right to finish the very first stint of the race.

“I think the soft tyre is good enough to start the race on,” Verstappen stated. “Normally the softest compound is a bit more tricky, as it falls apart quite quickly.

” I believe it’s alright at the track here.”

Verstappen joked after the session that it felt like he had a ” membership” to 3rd location after having a hard time to eliminate with the Mercedes chauffeurs right the method through the race weekend.

The Dutchman was more positive about his opportunities in the race, mentioning …