Verstappen doubts F1 party mode ban hurt Red Bull in Monza

Italy marks the very first weekend where the FIA’s brand-new technical instruction prohibiting motorists for altering engine modes throughout certifying and the race works, requiring them to utilize the exact same setting throughout sessions.

Red Bull withstood a challenging certifying session at Monza as Verstappen might just end up 5th, nine-tenths of a 2nd down on polesitter Lewis Hamilton, while colleague Alexander Albon certified ninth.

Second- positioned Valtteri Bottas stated after certifying he was uncertain how “happy” Red Bull would be with the engine mode ban that it motivated provided Mercedes’ supremacy.

But Verstappen stated he did not think the ban on the high-power engine modes triggered Red Bull’s downturn in certifying, putting the outcome to the RB16’s weak point at low downforce tracks.

“No, honestly I don’t think we went backwards,” Verstappen stated, describing the absence of party mode.

” I believe this is likewise a little an unusual track to actually see the complete advantage or distinctions, due to the fact that Monza, everyone is in the tow, some have a much better tow than others.

“We need to wait a bit up until we go to a regular track once again. Nobody desires a tow and to drive in clear air. Too early to state anything about that.

“But I never ever anticipated it to be really various. Of course some other individuals were shooting some various …