Verstappen “annihilating” teammates like Senna, Schumacher

The Dutchman hasn’t been beaten by a colleague in the Formula 1 standings considering that he was coupled with Daniel Ricciardo in 2017, and even then Verstappen outqualified the Australian 13-7.

That certifying balance burnt out to 15-5 in Verstappen’s favour the following season, while Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon were just able to outqualify Verstappen as soon as each throughout the 2019 season.

In the 6 races up until now this season Verstappen has actually outqualified Albon on all 6 events, and ended up ahead in every race he has actually finished.

That head-to-head record is something Button discovers deeply remarkable, the 2009 world champ informing the In the Fast Lane podcast that it advises him of greats Senna and Schumacher.

“You compare him to his teammates the last two years, he has just annihilated them,” stated Button.

“I haven’t seen that in motorsport for a very long time, probably back to the Ayrton Senna days, and Michael Schumacher days. I don’t think there’s been a driver that’s annihilated their teammate like he has in a very long time.

“He is doing an extraordinary task. I would enjoy to see him take on Lewis [Hamilton] in a champion battle. Those 2, top of their video game, it’s what all of us wish to see. Is it ever going to occur? I do not understand.”

Read Also:

The absence of competitors from the opposite of the garage …