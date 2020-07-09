Vernon Jones Declares ‘I Am Black And I Am A Democrat. But I Ain’t Voting For Joe Biden’

Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones wrote on op-ed for The Daily Caller by which he stated that despite the fact that that he is a Democrat, he “ain’t” voting for Joe Biden come November.

“I am black and I am a Democrat. But ‘I ain’t’ voting for Joe Biden this November,” Jones declared in his op-ed published on Tuesday.

Here is my Op-Ed on why it’s a no for @JoeBiden Black Lives and Black votes matter to @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/2FBnJpTMHM — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) July 8, 2020

RELATED: Georgia Democrat Vernon Jones Endorses Trump In 2020

Democrat Jones announced in May that he was voting for Donald Trump

Jones’ usage of “I ain’t” is the legislator mocking Biden’s earlier statement that “you ain’t black” if you voted for Donald Trump as opposed to him.

Jones announced in May that he could be voting for Donald Trump for president this year.

He addressed this in his op-ed, writing, “Since that day in May when I announced I would support Donald Trump for president, my motives have been questioned, my integrity assailed, even my intelligence challenged. That’s okay.”

“I’m a lifelong Democrat, but I am also a black man, the son of a World War II veteran and a proud American,” that he added.

Jones then criticized Democrat efforts to “defund and disband” police departments nationwide, while also noting that both that he and President Trump were “sickened” by the death of George Floyd as a result of Minneapolis police force.

Jones praised Trump’s executive order on police reform and chastised his or her own party.

“But unlike other Washington politicians, this president actually backed up his words with actions,” that he said. “He signed an Executive Order on police reform — taking steps to build a better bridge between law enforcement men and women and their communities.”

Jones asked, “Where were Joe Biden and the previous administration for 8 years in the White House on this issue? I’ll tell you. They were absent in unifying this country.”

“I am black and I am a Democrat. But I ain’t voting for Joe Biden this November. Trump is being defined as the racist in the media, when in reality Joe Biden is the full-blooded bigot.” Quote by one of many bravest Black men on Earth, DEM Georgia State Rep, Vernon Jones!#Trump pic.twitter.com/vL2SQMjfY8 — Oliteheart for Patriot-Outfitters (@oliteheart) July 8, 2020

Jones slams Biden’s record regarding black Americans

Then the Georgia lawmaker blasted the last administration’s record regarding African Americans.

“The black unemployment rate under Biden and the Obama administration averaged a horrific 12.8 percent,” Jones wrote. “The number of black Americans in poverty barely fell during the Obama administration, going down by just 145,000 over eight years.”

“By comparison, more than double that number – 350,000 black Americans – were lifted out of poverty during just the first two years of the Trump administration,” that he said.

Jones also went after Biden’s complicity in the controversial 1994 crime bill.

“Joe Biden is directly responsible for the mass incarceration policies of the 1980s and 1990s, which decimated the black community. Biden authored the 1994 crime bill which imposed mandatory minimum sentences, disproportionately putting hundreds of thousands of young black men in prison,” Jones said.

He continued, “President Trump has worked to undo injustices within our criminal justice system. He signed the First Step Act, the first major reform to our criminal justice system in a decade. Thanks to the president’s leadership on this issue, our criminal justice system is fairer and our communities are safer.”

Jones then asked his fellow black Americans to comprehend the stark contrast between Biden and Trump since it relates to them and their community.

RELATED: Georgia State Democratic Rep: ‘Disband And Change Name Of Democratic Party’ Because Of ‘Racism, Bigotry And Confederacy

‘We cannot be tricked again’

Jones wrote, “As black Americans, we need to be aware of the clear choice in front of us. Joe Biden has betrayed black Americans throughout his career in Washington. President Trump has spent his 3.5 years in office fighting to improve the lives of black Americans.”

“We cannot be tricked again,” he added. “Democrats like Biden will conveniently appear in our neighborhoods and pander to us from now until November. Why? Because they only care about black people during election years.”

“The leadership of Joe Biden and President Donald Trump is being revealed for us all to see,” he finished. “Joe Biden is divisive and ineffective.”

“Meanwhile, President Trump is unifying, pragmatic and fearless,” Jones said.