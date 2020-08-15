Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) gets Android 10 update

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) got the Android 10 update previously last month, and now it’s the Tab A 8.0 (2019) locked to Verizon’s network that’s getting a taste of the most recent variation of Android.

The Android 10 update for Verizon’s Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) sports variation number QP1A.190711.020. T387VVRU2CTG9 and bumps up the Android security spot level on the tablet to August 2020.

The brand-new develop likewise features brand-new functions, that include Live Transcribe, Sound Amplifier, andFocus Mode The update likewise generates enhanced navigation gestures and video camera experience.

Additionally, the brand-new firmware changes Bixby Home with Samsung Daily, and Night Mode is relabelled to Dark Mode.

The Android 10 update for Verizon’s Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) is presenting over the air and must reach all the systems in a week or 2. If you can’t wait on the update notice to appear on your tablet, you can look for it by hand by heading to the Settings > > About phone > > Software updates menu.

