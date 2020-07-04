Verizon’s Samsung Galaxy A10e and Galaxy A20 get Android 10

Samsung released the Android 10 stable update for the Galaxy A20 back in April and now you have for the A20 locked to Verizon’s network to get a taste of the latest version of Android.

Alongside the A20, Verizon can be rolling Android 10 for the Galaxy A10e. The firmware for the Galaxy A20 sports version A205USQU5BTE6 while the build for the Galaxy A10e comes with version A102USQS6ATC2.

Both smartphones get May 2020 Android security patch with the Android 10 update in addition to the new features including Live Transcribe, Smart Reply, Focus Mode, Dark Mode, Sound Amplifier, and improved navigation gestures.

The Android 10 update is rolling out over the air for both smartphones and it should arrive on your device in a few days.

