Verizon’s Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power get Android 10 updates

Motorola began presenting the Android 10 upgrade for the Moto G7 Play in June, and now it is the design locked to Verizon’s network that’s getting the most recent variation of Android.





Moto G7 Play

Verizon’s Moto G7 Power is likewise getting Android 10, and the brand-new builds for the US-based provider’s Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power sport variations QPY30.85-18 and QCO30.85-18, respectively. They bring along brand-new volume controls, enhanced navigation gestures and notices, along with area and personal privacy improvements.

The Android 10 updates are presenting over the air for both smart devices, and you need to get an upgrade timely on your gadget in a week or more. In case you do not, you can look for the upgrade by hand by heading to the Settings > About phone menu on your system.

