Verizon’s LG V40 ThinQ is now receiving Android 10

If you personal an LG V40 ThinQ on Verizon, this is some excellent news for you. The lengthy awaited replace to Android 10 on your system is now lastly rolling out.

Both AT&T and T-Mobile have crushed Verizon to the punch, whereas Sprint is lagging behind even worse for some motive.

The replace will set up software program model V405UA30a in your handset, with Android 10 and the April 1, 2020 safety patch stage. Sure, that is two months previous proper now, however this is LG we’re speaking about, and its observe document with well timed updates is something however easy. This safety patch stage is nonetheless higher than earlier than, so there’s that.

As ordinary, the rollout is most likely doing its factor in levels, so it might take just a few days earlier than all of Verizon’s V40 items pop up that notification to their house owners. Hang tight although, for it is lastly on the best way.

Source