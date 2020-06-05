Verizon’s exclusive Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW is now available

After a reasonably lengthy wait, beginning at this time you may lastly purchase a Samsung Galaxy S20 at Verizon. As promised final month, the service now has its personal exclusive model of the telephone in inventory, known as Galaxy S20 5G UW.

Verizon has been promoting the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra, however held off on the junior S20 till Samsung was ready so as to add assist for its distinctive mmWave 5G (which its bigger siblings have had from day one).

Normal pricing is the identical as anyplace else, the S20 might be yours for $999. However, at this time provided that you order one you may get a particular $150 off, within the type of invoice credit utilized if you are going to buy utilizing the service’s installment plan for 24 months.

You can seize the S20 in Cosmic Gray, Cloud Pink, and Cloud White, the latter of which is apparently an exclusive hue for Verizon within the States. Buying the telephone now means you may get an replace proper whenever you take it out of the field, which is able to set up software program model G981VSQU1ATEA, bringing you the June safety patches. That’s an excellent begin, let’s hope Verizon retains up with this timeliness.

