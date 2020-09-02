Verizon spent $1.9 billion to catch up on 5G spectrum

Verizon is spending nearly $1.9 billion to catch up on 5G spectrum, as the biggest carriers race to roll out higher-speed connections nationwide. This morning, the Federal Communications Commission revealed the winners of an auction for licenses to valuable spectrum that’s especially useful for 5G. Verizon was the biggest spender by far. Dish came in second, spending $912 million. Charter, Comcast, and Cox all spent hundreds of millions on spectrum as well.

Companies spent big on this auction because the spectrum, in the 3.5GHz band, can be used for higher-speed 5G deployments. Verizon, in particular, has been in a tough spot: its 5G strategy so far has largely relied on millimeter-wave deployments. Those offer the highest-speed connections, but they only work at extremely short ranges — so it doesn’t really work as a nationwide strategy. The midband spectrum that Verizon gained access to from this auction will help it deploy higher-speed connections that can span a longer distance (though not as long of a distance as the spectrum it uses for LTE).

As for Dish, it’s been buying up spectrum for years, but it finally needs to put that spectrum to use. The company acquired assets from Sprint (as part of its sale to T-Mobile), and it’s in the process of launching what is supposed to be a…