Price: $349.99

(as of Jul 20,2020 04:39:11 UTC – Details)





Plans – Choose from four different plans, including unlimited data. Hurry to take advantage of the current double data limited time offer.

ACTIVATION – Activate your plan at Vzw. com/prepaid and access the My Verizon app after activation to easily manage your account.

5. 5-Inch Retina HD display

12MP camera and 4K video

5MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay