Verizon has new student discounts on unlimited plans for college students

Verizon has a new student discount offer for college students, offering a $10-per-month discount on a single line or $25-per-month discount on two lines for subscribers to its various unlimited plans. The new offer will be available starting on July second.

As of last August, Verizon offers four different “unlimited” plans that offer a number of perks, features, and limitations. Prices start at $70 monthly for an individual line for the entry-level “Start Unlimited” plan and go up to $90 per month for a single line on the most costly “Get More Unlimited” plan. So saving $10 or $25 monthly on your bill might be a significant savings.

There are, obviously, caveats

There are a few caveats, obviously. To get yourself a student discount, the student in question has to function as the account owner or manager. (You can’t just show your student documentation and cut a couple of dollars off your family plan.) Only one discount can be applied per account, even if both members are enrolled, and it’s only valid for customers with a maximum of two phone lines (meaning you can’t just put your college-aged student in charge of your larger family plan, either).

The deal is valid for up to four years, even though students will need to provide annual documentation proving that they’re an earnestly enrolled undergraduate, graduate, or post-graduate college student.