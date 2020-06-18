Verily rolls out Healthy at Work testing program for companies seeking to reopen safely

Verily Life Sciences has announced an app-based health screening service for organizations and schools trying to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. The product, called Healthy at Work, provides COVID-19 diagnostic testing for employees.

It will even make guidelines to employers about how usually employees should really be retested. Those recommendations depends on local health data, as well as test outcomes.

The program will conduct daily symptom screening through an app to either route people to be tested for the virus or clear them to get back to work, according to a Verily spokesperson. It’s up to each participating company to decide whether to test its workforce all at once or start with small groups of employees. The symptom screening isn’t just used to determine who should obtain a test, but it’s yet another way to monitor and potentially slow the spread of the herpes virus, according to the spokesperson.

People may have COVID-19 — and become able to infect the others — before showing symptoms like a fever. That means screening people for symptoms to determine whether they obtain a test isn’t a foolproof method to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in a workplace.

Healthy at Work offers several options for testing web sites: mobile test web sites, home test kits, Verily’s community test sites, or custom onsite test sites. Verily is using nasal mid-turbinate swab real-time PCR test kits supplied by Quest.

Employers will be able to see an employee’s testing status. That will let them make decisions about mitigating the spread, Verily says. The information can’t be distributed to insurance companies, though. And data collected by Verily through the Healthy at Work program “will never be joined with individual’s data stored in Google products without the individuals’ explicit permission,” the spokesperson said. Nor do employees or companies need Google accounts to take part in the Healthy at Work program.

Back in March, Verily — a sister company to Google that’s element of parent company Alphabet — introduced a COVID-19 screening site that President Trump had unexpectedly announced within a White House briefing. The president said Google was rolling out a testing program nationwide, but in fact it was Verily, and the program wasn’t yet available. When it did launch, the testing program was limited to the Bay Area. But the company says its COVID-19 testing program has now tested more than 220,000 people across 13 states.