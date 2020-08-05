Vergne “masters” Formula E car better than me

Da Costa started the very first of 6 races at the Tempelhof Airport with a 5.5-second success to extend his champion benefit over Jaguar chauffeur Mitch Evans to 41 points.

Vergne grumbled throughout the race that da Costa had actually not appreciated pre-agreed group guidelines to handle the speed at the front. Da Costa crossed the line limited on useable energy.

Defending champ Vergne, on the other hand, suffered a late fall from 2nd to 20 th which was most likely triggered by the heavy usage in the opening stage of the race determined by the fast speed. But da Costa, who signed up with DS Techeetah at the start of the 2019-20 season, reckoned Vergne was still better at handling the DS E-Tense 20 car.

He stated: “To be sincere, [Vergne] has actually assisted me a lot to get up to speed with this car and he still masters the car a bit better than I do. He’s more knowledgeable about what’s going on. We have a million numbers appearing on our dash whenever we cross the line … I’m ending up being better and better with it.”

Da Costa included that his capability to handle the race has actually been developed from his experience fighting in the midfield of the FE grid. He likewise stated he would not take his 3rd series success for given, offered his 2016-17 season at Andretti in which he ranked just 20 th in the standings after one points surface.

