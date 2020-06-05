Vergecast: SpaceX’s first crew in space and Facebook’s ongoing moderation controversy 

This week on The Verge’s flagship podcast The Vergecast, co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn welcome again senior science reporter Loren Grush and Silicon Valley editor Casey Newton to debate their current reporting on SpaceX and Facebook, respectively.

Last Saturday, SpaceX efficiently launched its first two folks into orbit. Loren explains SpaceX’s mission, partnering with NASA, and what the way forward for spaceflight seems to be like going ahead.

In the second half of the present, Casey explains why Facebook workers are strolling out in protest over posts by Donald Trump and how Facebook is dealing with the controversy in distinction to different social media corporations like Twitter and Snap.

Of course, our hosts are additionally capable of match in some gadget information on the finish of the present. The Sonos Arc is now obtainable to preorder, and The Verge was capable of evaluation it this week. How does the Atmos-enabled soundbar examine to a full encompass sound system? Listen to the dialogue right here or in your most popular podcast participant to seek out out.

Stories from this episode: