Vergecast: Microsoft Build 2020, Elon Musk’s factory play, and Joe Rogan moves to Spotify

It’s Friday, which suggests there’s a brand new episode of The Vergecast to fill you in on all the information from this week. Join Nilay, Dieter, and a rotation of different editors for all the pieces that you simply want to know. The three subjects coated this week are:

During the primary a part of the present, Verge senior editor Tom Warren joins Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn to focus on what was introduced at Microsoft Build 2020 and what’s subsequent for Windows software program.

Slightly over 35 minutes into the present, Verge deputy editor Elizabeth Lopatto updates us on Elon Musk’s newest endeavors, together with his battle with Alameda County over opening his factory, his protests in opposition to lockdown orders, and SpaceX’s upcoming Crew Dragon spacecraft launch.

Last however not least, senior reporter Ashley Carman stops by to clarify the significance of Spotify touchdown The Joe Rogan Experience podcast as an unique.

There’s an entire lot extra mentioned on this episode, so hear right here or in your most well-liked podcast participant to hear all of it.

Other tales mentioned on this episode: