Vergecast: Examining Donald Trump’s executive order targeting social media

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump signed an executive order targeting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act to control speech on social media platforms.

Thursday night can be after we report our weekly chat present The Vergecast. Co-hosts Nilay Patel and Dieter Bohn usher in Silicon Valley editor Casey Newton and senior reporter Adi Robertson to look at what precisely the executive order is attempting to do and the way efficient it might be to control speech on platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

The second half of the present is a bit lighter. WarnerMedia’s latest streaming service HBO Max launched within the US this week and Verge reporter Julia Alexander brings her experience to the present to elucidate the place HBO Max matches in with WarnerMedia’s different streaming companies, in addition to how their content material differs from others available in the market.

Listen right here or in your most well-liked podcast participant to listen to all the dialogue.

Stories mentioned this week: