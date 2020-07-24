Vergecast: Big Tech antitrust hearing preview and the Xbox Games Showcase breakdown

This week on The Vergecast, The Verge‘s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Makena Kelly, and Casey Newton sign up with a Zoom call to go over the upcoming big congressional antitrust Zoom call including CEOs from Apple, Amazon, Facebook, andGoogle

.

Though the hearing is most likely to be delayed (that news followed this episode was taped), the conversation is still pertinent. Signaling a big relocate to control Silicon Valley, the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee will talk with Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai about their prospective monopoly powers in the digital market and social networks. The Verge cast team discusses what to anticipate at the occasion, the probability of legislation as an outcome of the hearing, and how different examinations element into the future of Big Tech guideline.

Also, in the middle of the program, games editor Andrew Webster and press reporter Megan Farokhmanesh come by to offer us a quick breakdown of what was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase– from the brand-new Halo video game to the growing significance of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass membership design.

There’s a great deal more in between all of that– like a few of the week’s most current device reports– so listen through here or in your favored podcast gamer to hear all of it.

Stories from today: