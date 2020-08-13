Verena Street 2 Pound Ground Coffee, Medium Roast, Julien’s Breakfast Blend, Rainforest Alliance Certified Arabica Coffee



Price: $18.99

(as of Aug 13,2020 08:27:30 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Our signature blend and one of our most popular sellers, this is a smooth and balanced medium roast breakfast blend coffee. It has a rich and bold but approachable roast flavor with an appealing aftertaste. Craft roasted in Dubuque, Iowa near the border of Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois.



Verena Street Coffee Co. is a privately-held, family-owned organization founded in December, 2010. We roast and package our coffees at our state-of-the-art facility in Dubuque, Iowa. Our goal is to achieve a 5-star product review on every unit sold by maintaining a consistently high product quality, coffee freshness, and service levels that are unparalleled in the coffee industry. Please check out our product reviews for an idea of what you can expect from our coffee.

Our Story: A Tribute to Nostalgia & Good Times Past



Although we can no longer walk down Verena Street, it is a place we can once again call home.

This coffee is named after the quiet neighborhood nestled in the Mississippi River valleys of Dubuque, Iowa where we grew up. In the early 2000s, Verena Street was removed for highway expansion and the narrow lane called “Verena Street” survives only in our memories. Hoping to recapture the excitement of our childhood, Verena Street lives on as the namesake of our craft roasted coffee.

~ Eric and Michael Gantz, first cousins.

About Us



Verena Street Coffee Co. is a privately-held, family-owned organization founded in December, 2010. We roast and package our coffees at our state-of-the-art facility in Dubuque, Iowa. We are committed to our customers and our product quality.

Raise your coffee experience to a new level with coffee that is always freshly roasted. Try our unique blends for a taste & aroma that is unparalleled in any individual coffee bean origin. Our sustainable sourcing means you are supporting coffee farmers and the environment where coffee is grown. Enjoy your coffee knowing that you are supporting an independent, family-owned roastery. Our high customer ratings mean you can try our coffee with no risk. Life is too short for cheap, bitter coffee!

About Our Coffee:



Our sustainable sourcing methods support farmer well-being and sustainable agriculture which aims to protect wildlife, soil & waterways where coffee is grown.

We roast our coffee in small batches and maintain a minimum inventory in the warehouse to ensure you receive coffee fresher than anything you’ve purchased before.

​We mix beans of different origins & roast levels to create blends with unique flavor qualities that cannot be duplicated in any one single type of bean.

Our signature coffee blend; exhibits a rich coffee flavor with low acidity and a smooth after taste

Sustainably sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to protect farmers, wildlife and environment

Freshly roasted and packaged in Dubuque, Iowa at an independent, family owned coffee company

Kosher certified by the Orthodox Union, the world’s most trusted and recognized kosher certification