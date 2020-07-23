Verbatim 32GB Premium SDHC Memory Card, UHS-I Class 10



Photography enthusiasts looking for quality performance at a great value will find it with Verbatim’s Premium SDHC Memory Cards. Shoot events in full 1080p HD video or burst photography using your point-and-shoot or mid-range camera. The UHS-I interface with U1 speed ratings ensures you’ll never miss a moment of the school play, weekend soccer match or school basketball game. Read speeds up to 90MB/s let you download and upload files to your computer faster, so you can get back to life’s more important tasks. Make sure your sentimental moments don’t easily disappear – these cards are water resistant, shock proof and temperature proof. Backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty, Verbatim creates technology you can trust.

V10 video speed class – supports Full HD (1080p) recording

UHS-I Interface, U1 speed rated

Up to 90MB/s read speed

Water resistant, shock proof and temperature proof

Limited Lifetime Warranty