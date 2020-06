Lynn, was most known for her songs “The White Cliffs of Dover” and “We’ll Meet Again,” the latter serving as the melody to the conclusion of Stanley Kubrick’s famed movie, “Dr. Strangelove.”

WWII VET, 92, BEATS COVID-19 AFTER LOSING 38 POUNDS, GETS MEDALS

She was described as the “forces sweetheart” as her songs reached millions while echoing messages of optimism to both troops and civilians straight back at home during the war.

The Associated Press contributed to the report