Vera Lynn dies aged 103

Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, England, died Thursday “surrounded by her close family,” the statement posted on the charity’s website said.

Lynn’s two most well-known songs, “We’ll Meet Again,” released in 1939 in the very beginning of the war and “The White Cliffs of Dover,” recorded in 1942, created a patriotic image of a courageous and phlegmatic Britain that resonates with people in the UK right now. She was also the very first English singer to make it to number 1 in the American music charts.

Her daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones, said in the statement: “My mother first became involved in raising awareness of cerebral palsy in the 50s when there is very little comprehension of the condition and children who suffered from motor learning difficulties were frequently referred to rather pejoratively as ‘spastic.’

“Along with celebrity chums including David Jacobs and Wilfred Pickles, she attempt to change people’s attitudes towards the disability and help children reach their full potential. There was nobody else raising funds to greatly help at that time, therefore it was groundbreaking work.

“Although my mother was closely associated with other charities, not least those supporting veterans, the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity always held a very special place in her heart — the children loved her as much as she loved them and I’m extremely proud of what it has achieved and the difference it has made to so many families’ lives.” Britain’s PA Media news agency also reports her family confirmed her death in a statement. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to Lynn in a tweet: “Dame Vera Lynn’s charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours. Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come.” During her coronavirus address to the country on April 5, Queen Elizabeth quoted Lynn’s famous wartime song, saying the UK should take comfort in the very fact “better days will return, we will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again.” Forces’ sweetheart Vera Margaret Welch came to be in 1917 to a functional class family in East Ham, now a London suburb. She began her career singing in working men’s clubs at age just seven. She took her grandmother’s maiden name — Lynn — as a stage name at the age of 11. She left school when she was 14 and was spotted by way of a booking agent who arranged work for her at parties and events. She later started performing on the air and released her first solo recording “Up the Wooden Hill to Bedfordshire” in 1936. In November 1941, Lynn was handed her own radio show on the BBC, “Sincerely Yours, Vera Lynn.” She later appeared in the film “We’ll Meet Again,” in which she portrayed a character centered on herself. The “Forces’ Sweetheart” spent the spring and summer of 1944 performing for troops stationed in Egypt, India, and Burma (Myanmar). Once the war ended, Lynn toured Europe and continued to broadcast her radio program. When Decca Records released her next hit, “Auf Wiederseh’n Sweetheart” in the United States in 1952, Lynn became the first English artist going to number one on the American record charts. Ill health dogged her old age. She developed emphysema in the latter part of the 1960s and performed less often. So rooted is she in the collective English psyche that the rock-band Pink Floyd wrote a song about her called “Vera” on the seminal 1979 album “The Wall.” In 1941, Lynn married a musician named Harry Lewis and the couple had one daughter together, Virginia Penelope Anne Lewis. Lynn’s husband passed away in 1998. Lynn received many honors in her lifetime, included in this she was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1969 and was made a Dame in the Queen’s 1975 birthday honors because of her contribution to charity. In 2001, the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity was created to greatly help children with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments. This breaking story has been updated with additional reporting.

