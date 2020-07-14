Venture Pal Large 1 Gallon/128 OZ (When Full) Motivational BPA Free Leakproof Water Bottle with Straw & Time Marker Perfect for Fitness Gym Camping Outdoor Sports



Price: $20.99

(as of Jul 14,2020 16:21:04 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Venture Pal Large 1 Gallon/128 OZ Motivational Water Bottle With Straw & Time Marker Insulated Leak Proof BPA Free Sports Gym Water Bottle



Water bottle is NOT what we sell in our mind, Venture Pal actually advocate a modern and healthy lifestyle. Then this water bottle finally come out this year with the aim to benefit more Venture Pal fans.

Venture Pal 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle, it is more than a water jug, but a motivator and reminder to help you stay hydrated and healthy throughout the day.

Reasons to choose it:

✔ Creative Motivational Phrases: With unique inspirational phrases on it, this water bottle is designed to motivate you to drink enough required water intake daily, and ensures you stay hydrated and healthy.

✔ Large 1 Gallon Capacity: 1 Gallon is large enough to let you enjoy one full water bottle without having to worry about find water to refill.

✔ Safe BPA Free Material: Crafted with safe and reusable material, this water bottle is 100% BPA FREE, odour free and healthy for your daily water drinking.

✔ Special Ideal Gift: Comes with a variety of vibrant colors to suit most people’s tastes and styles, Venture Pal water bottle is an ideal for your beloved ones. Also it is perfect for sports enthusiasts to fit any indoor & outdoor activities including hiking, running, workout,etc..

【Motivational Quote & Time Marker】With unique inspirational quote and time marker on it, this water bottle is great for measuring your daily intake of water, reminding you stay hydrated and drink enough water throughout the day. A must have for any fitness goals including weight loss and overall health.

【1 Gallon Large Capacity】With large capacity (128oz) let you enjoy one full water bottle/jug without having to refill it frequently. Featured with transparent appearance help you check the actual amount of water intake easily and clearly. Wide-mouth opening is easy to fill with ice cubes and clean.

【Lightweight & Portable】Made of quality leakproof plastic, this water bottle is a great companion for you in daily water drinking. It is also lightweight yet durable to use. Perfect for gym, workout, office and outdoor recreations.

【Convenient & Ideal Gift】With a carry handle, equipped with flip top opening mechanism, this water bottle makes you easier to carry it to anywhere. Comes with a variety of vibrant colors, it is an ideal for your beloved ones, to help them keep hydrated and healthy.

【Purchase Tips & Capacity Note】- If there is any problem, just contact with us, we will handle with it immediately. About Capacity: Please note that 128 oz refers to the capacity when you contain your bottle with water that filled from the top to the bottom of this bottle. For design reasons, the highest height we can print is the spot of 116 oz.