Venture Pal 32oz Motivational Fitness Sports Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw, Large Wide Mouth Leakproof Durable BPA Free Non-Toxic



Price: $18.99

(as of Jul 17,2020 14:11:53 UTC – Details)

Product Description

Venture Pal Motivational Fitness Sports Water Bottle-Best partner for health



An Adult should drink about 2 liters of fluid every day, for that is important for your body. You know that already, however…

You have lots of things to deal with ,so you sometimes forget to drink water.

You don’t like to carry a water bottles all day in your hand.

You are used to drinking bottled water while you are thirsty, but that brings waste to our ocean and land

The slim shape fits in the hand and most bottle holders. It is super portable with a carrying strap.Take it outdoors for camping and hiking.Soft-touch feel, exterior walls provide improved scratch resistance.Hang it up when outdoors, or carry it with just one finger!

Various colors to choose from. Whether in the gym, before and after training,bodybuilding,weight loss, travel,exercise, hiking,yoga, camping,running,tennis,cycling, jogging,swimming, office,school, outdoor or other sports.

With this time tracker chart,it helps you stay on track throughout the day!The time tracker can motivate you to reach the next line by the time shown.If you don’t reach the goal, it’s a quick reminder that you need to start chugging!

Over 66% of people are chronically dehydrated,have you noticed that you are probably among those who do not drink enough water every day? You should pay attention to your health,we have made sure that you can enjoy your favorite drinks with our motivational water bottle!

【Motivational Quote & Time Marker】With unique inspirational quote and time markers on it,this water bottle is great for measuring your daily intake of water,reminding you stay hydrated and drink enough water throughout the day.A must have for any fitness goals including weight loss,appetite control and overall health.

【Leakproof Lid with Straw】- The autospout leakproof lid features a pop-up silicone straw,simply open the spout with only one hand that allows you to enjoy spill-proof sipping at work or on the trial.Comes with a secure lid lock to keep it from opening accidentally.

【BPA & TOXIN Free】Our 32 oz water bottles,made of quality food grade eco-friendly reusable leakproof plastic, this water bottle is 100% BPA & TOXIN FREE,odour free and healthy for your daily water drinking.Perfect for gym, workout,office and outdoor recreations.

【Portable & Ideal Gift】- Light weight with a portable strap makes it easy for on-the-go hydration.Comes with a variety of vibrant colors and cute patterns,it is an ideal gift for your beloved ones,to help them keep hydrated and healthy.

【Purchase Tips】- If there is any problem, just contact with us, we will handle with it immediately.